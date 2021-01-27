TypeScript + fp-ts: ReaderTaskEither Foundations

ReaderTaskEither<R, E, A> Foundations
This post is meant to give some background information on the ReaderTaskEither<R, E, A> type from fp-ts.
What is a ReaderTaskEither?
To understand
ReaderTaskEither<R, E, A> (aka
RTE), it’s important to understand some of the lower-level
fp-ts “effect types” upon which
RTE is built. Note that in fp-ts, some of these types might be encoded slightly differently than below, but the concepts should be the same. Also note that nearly all of the types and concepts below have a history that predates
fp-ts (and TypeScript for that matter) by decades - many of these ideas come from languages like Haskell, Scala, PureScript, OCaml, and others.
IO<A>
type IO<A> = () => A
- Sync/async: sync
- Can fail: no
- Can depend on explicitly-declared contextual info: no
IO<A> represents a lazy, synchronous computation that, when run, may perform side effects and then produce a value of type
A. The side effects might be involved with the production of the
A value (e.g. reading from a
DOM element,
localStorage, etc.), or might be unrelated, “unobservable” side effect(s), like synchronously writing to a file, sending a message on a network connection, writing to the
DOM, etc.
IO<A> is intended to be used for synchronous effectful computations that are not expected to fail, as there is no way to represent failure other than
throwing an
Error from the function, which is undesirable, and would be unexpected by the caller. If you have a synchronous, effectful operation that can fail, see
IOEither<E, A>.
Aside: IO<void>
IO<void> is a type which represents a side-effecting computation that produces no value at all - its sole purpose is to perform side effects. This could be something like writing to
localStorage, writing a log message, dispatching a redux action, drawning to the screen, writing to the
DOM, etc.
const mySideEffect: IO<void> = () => {
writeToDatabase('my-key', 'my-value')
writeToLocalStorage('key', 'something')
dispatch(myAction())
document.getElementById('my-id').innerHTML = 'hi'
console.log('hi')
}
Aside: Lazy<A>
type Lazy<A> = () => A
Lazy<A> (aka a “thunk”) represents a synchronous computation that produces a value of type
A when the function is called. By convention, the
Lazy<A> type does not typically imply the presence of side effects - the conventional semantics of a type like
Lazy<A> are more about the deferral of a potentially expensive, but typically pure computation.
Lazy<A> and
IO<A> have the same type, so what’s the difference? There’s not really a difference other than semantics and convention -
Lazy<A> would typically be expected to be used for a lazy, but pure computation, whereas
IO<A> is used for deferring the execution of side effects.
One other reason for the existence of both of these types is that in
fp-ts v1, the
IO<A> type was encoded slightly differently than it is in v2+, so there actually was a type-level difference between
Lazy<A> and
IO<A> at that time. In fp-ts v2+, the encoding of
IO<A> was changed to simply
() => A (or the
interface encoding of that function type), so there is no longer a practical difference in the types.
IOEither<E, A>
type IOEither<E, A> = IO<Either<E, A>>
= () => Either<E, A>;
- Sync/async: sync
- Can fail: yes
- Can depend on contextual info: no
IOEither<E, A> represents a synchronous, lazy computation that can produce a value of type
A, or fail with an error of type
E. This is intended to be used for synchronous effectful code that has the possibility of failure. The
IO<_> part implies the presence of side effects, because if there were no effects, it would probably be better to just use
Either<E, A>, or potentially
Lazy<Either<E, A>>. The
Either<E, A> part of the type allows for the representation of errors in the effectful computation.
Promise<A>
- Sync/async: async
- Can fail: yes (with non-generic/non-polymorphic
anyerror)
- Can depend on explicit contextual info: no
Promise<A> Represents an eagerly-executed (i.e. non-lazy) async computation that can eventually succeed with a value of type
A, or fail with an error of type
any. The computation starts to execute as soon as the
Promise<A> is constructed, so the type is therefore not lazy, and not referentially transparent, which makes
Promise<A> a less appealing choice for pure functional programming.
Promise<A> also has an implicit memoization of the success or failure result.
Because the computation is async, there is no way to synchronously extract a value of type
A directly out of a
Promise<A>. In other words, there is no function of type
Promise<A> => A. The value that is eventually produced by a
Promise<A> can be accessed by chaining on a continuation callback via
.then((a: A) => ...). Or you can use the
await approach, which is essentially just syntax sugar for
.then.
Task<A>
type Task<A> = () => Promise<A>
- Sync/async: async
- Can fail: no (by convention)
- Can depend on contextual info: no
Task<A> represents a lazily-executed async computation that can eventually produce a value of type
A. In fp-ts,
Task<A> is currently implemented as a
Lazy<Promise<A>> or
() => Promise<A>, so technically, a
Task<A> can fail “under the hood,” but by convention,
Task<A> is intended to be used for async computations that are not expected to fail. In other words, if you use a
Task<A> for a computation, and the underlying
Promise<A> fails, you’ve made a programming error in your choice of
Task<A> as your effect type, and you’ve not likely made any attempt to handle errors from the
Task<A>, so your program will likely and rightfully crash. The canonical example of an async operation that is not expected to fail is a basic deferred function call, like a
setTimeout. If you are dealing with an async operation that has the possibility of failure, you should use
TaskEither<E, A> instead.
So if
Task<A> is just a lazy
Promise<A>, why not just use
Promise<A>? The reason is that a value of type
Task<A> is a pure and referentially-transparent description of an effectful computation, whereas a value of type
Promise<A> is an impure, referentially-opaque, already-running (or possibly already-completed) effectful computation. Another intuition is that a
Task<A> is a “canned” or “freeze-dried” side effect that you can pass around, compose, substitute, etc., and then open or thaw it out it at the right time; whereas, a
Promise<A> is the contents of the can - it’s a little messier to pass around. The simple act of making the evaluation of the
Promise<A> lazy makes
Task<A> pure. When run, the
Task<A> will perform impure side effects, but the
Task itself is pure. The same idea applies to
IO<A> = () => A compared to an effectful expression that produces an
A - the act of deferring the side effects make the
IO<A> type pure. This idea may take some time and hands-on practice to sink in. Purity and referential transparency are important concepts in pure functional programming because they allow you to make assumptions about the behavior of your program based on provable mathematical laws, perform substitutions of expressions, variables, and values both in actuality and mentally, and generally reason about the behavior of your program just by looking at the types. Without some of these principles, some of which are enforced by the compiler and some of which are followed by convention and discipline, you can’t really make any assumptions about the behavior of a program, because any piece of code can do just about anything it wants at any time. By constraining ourselves to a set of well-behaved types and principles, we can eliminate whole classes of bugs and unexpected behaviors, and make our code more maintainable and reusable.
TaskEither<E, A>
type TaskEither<E, A> = Task<Either<E, A>>
= () => Promise<Either<E, A>>;
- Sync/async: async
- Can fail: yes
- Can depend on contextual info: no
TaskEither<E, A> represents a lazy async computation that can succeed with a value of type
A, or fail with an error of type
E. The underlying
Promise can actually also fail “under the hood” with it’s own unknown (
any) error type, but by convention, errors in
TaskEither<E, A> are meant to be lifted into the
Either<E, A> in the
Promise’s “success channel.” If you end up with a failed Promise in a
TaskEither, you’ve made a programming error by not lifting an error into the
Either<E, A> somewhere, and your program will likely crash. This pitfall is an unfortunate consequence of using
Promise<A> as the basis of the
Task-based effects in fp-ts. However,
Promise<A> is so ubiquitous in JavaScript and TypeScript, that by using
Promise<A> under the hood, you gain the ability to more easily interop with most existing JavaScript libraries, and you can leverage some existing familiarity with
Promise<A> for learning purposes. There are async effect libraries that are not backed by
Promise<A> that can be explored for a better understanding of this.
Like
Promise<A>, you can’t “get the value out” of a
Task<A> nor anything based on
Task. You access the value by composing on functions like
map,
chain, and others.
Reader<R, A>
type Reader<R, A> = (r: R) => A
- Sync/async: sync
- Can fail: no
- Can depend on contextual info: yes
Reader<R, A> represents a synchronous computation that produces a value of type
A by reading from some contextual value provided via the function argument of type
R. A
Reader<R, A> is just as simple as it looks - it’s just a function that takes an argument
R and produces a value
A. The key aspect of
Reader is encoding the ability for a computation to utilize an explicit input value to perform its computation. If you think about the effect types we’ve seen so far (
IO<A>,
TaskEither<E, A>, etc.), they only deal with outputs - the
E error type or the
A success type.
Reader introduces the concept of an input, and gives you the power to compose effects that depend on different inputs to run. How
Reader is used in practice is where it gets more interesting. Note that a
Reader<R, A> does not typically imply the presence of side effects by itself - for something like that, you’d probably use
type ReaderIO<R, A> = Reader<R, IO<A>>,
ReaderIOEither<R, E, A> = Reader<R, IOEither<E, A>>, or the
ReaderTask* types.
ReaderIO<R, A> and ReaderIOEither<R, E, A>
type ReaderIO<R, A> = Reader<R, IO<A>>
= Reader<R, () => A>
= (r: R) => () => A;
type ReaderIOEither<R, E, A> = Reader<R, IOEither<E, A>>
= Reader<R, () => Either<E, A>>
= (r: R) => () => Either<E, A>;
As mentioned above, these types simply combine the capabilities of
Reader<R, A> with
IO<A> or
IOEither<E, A> - i.e. reading from some input value in order to perform a side-effectful computation.
Note that
ReaderIOEither may not exist in
fp-ts at the time of this writing, but it’s easy to create by just following or copying how something like
ReaderTask<R, A> or
ReaderTaskEither<R, E, A> are implemented. See also fp-ts-contrib for other variations like
StateTaskEither<S, E, A>.
This approach of “stacking” effect types is similar to how monad transformers work, and is sometimes referred to as vertical composition of effects - a “stack of effects” or an “effect stack.” The idea is that you create a “more capable” effect type (i.e. one that is able to handle more flexible or expressive effects) by combining the capabilities of less-capable effects.
ReaderTask<R, A>
type ReaderTask<R, A> = Reader<R, Task<A>>
= Reader<R, () => Promise<A>>
= (r: R) => () => Promise<A>
- Sync/async: async
- Can fail: no
- Can depend on contextual info: yes
As you might imagine, a
ReaderTask<R, A> combines the capabilities of
Reader<R, A> and
Task<A>.
Reader provides the ability to depend on some input to run, and
Task provides the ability to perform an async computation that can’t fail. To add the ability to fail, continue on to
ReaderTaskEither<R, E, A>.
ReaderTaskEither<R, E, A>
Below is a step-by-step expansion of
ReaderTaskEither<R, E, A> into it’s underlying type:
type ReaderTaskEither<R, E, A> = Reader<R, TaskEither<E, A>>
= (r: R) => TaskEither<E, A>
= (r: R) => Task<Either<E, A>>
= (r: R) => () => Promise<Either<E, A>>
- Sync/async: async
- Can fail: yes
- Can depend on contextual info: yes
A
ReaderTaskEither<R, E, A> is a type that combines the powers of a few of the less-capable effect types, into a type that provides the most commonly-needed capabilities for day-to-day application programming:
Reader- grants the ability to depend on contextual information to perform a computation, without having to have the information ahead of time.
- Separates the description of the computation based on potentially abstract dependencies from the act of providing its concrete dependencies
Readeris the FP version of dependency-injection - you write your code using abstract dependencies that you expect to be given to you by some external caller or layer of your program. The dependencies often flow to the top-level of the program, where they are provided to all
Reader-based effects right before running the whole effect stack to perform the computation.
Task- grants the ability to perform async, side-effectful work
- Separates the description of the async computation from the execution of it
Either- grants the ability to perform a computation that can fail with a known error type
One high-level thing to note is that you can “provide” the
Reader environment by passing in the
R value, and you are left with a still-pure
TaskEither<E, A> value, which you can continue to use in a pure way. The computation only runs when the
TaskEither<E, A> is “run” (i.e. called), which finally constructs the
Promise<Either<E, A>> and starts the effectful computation. You typically “run” an effect at the last possible moment, so that you can build your code using completely pure functions, and only drop down into impure execution at the very “end,” like the end of a main program or the end of some context within your application, like when you pass control back to a framework (i.e. the end of a
DOM event handler function), or you are leaving some context and the effect needs to happen at that time. The definition of this elusive “end” concept takes some time and hands-on practice to fully grasp.
“Effect rotation”
One interesting property of
RTE is the ability for it to represent some of it’s less-capable underlying effect types, through creative application of its type params.
E.g. to denote an effect that has no
Reader environment (e.g. an effect that doesn’t depend on any contextual info), you can use the
unknown type (or some other “empty” type) as the
R, like:
type NoEnvRTE<E, A> = ReaderTaskEither<unknown, E, A>
The
unknown means that you can “provide” the environment required by this function by passing literally any value - it doesn’t matter what it is, and nothing uses it. The
unknown argument is simply there as a placeholder to satisfy the type. You might notice this looks like just a
TaskEither<E, A>, and it essentially is - it is isomorphic with
TaskEither<E, A>, which means you can convert this type to and from
TaskEither<E, A> without losing anything.
To denote an async computation that can’t fail, you can use
never for the
E type:
type NoErrorRTE<R, A> = ReaderTaskEither<R, never, A>
For the error type, we use
never, because the
never type has no inhabitants, so it’s impossible to ever get this type into the failed state, because there’s no way to create a value of type
never. This type is isomorphic with
Reader<R, Task<A>> or
ReaderTask<R, A>. This type is interesting because it can be used as a signal that you’ve “handled” any errors, probably by converting any possible errors in a value of type
A in the success channel, and eliminating the need for any successive functions to deal with any errors at all.
For a computation that has no
Reader env and that additionally can’t fail, you can use
ReaderTaskEither<unknown, never, A>, which is isomorphic with
Task<A>. To reiterate, the reason we use
unknown for the reader type and
never for the
E type is that we want to be able to provide this reader with any value to satisfy the reader argument, but we want to ensure that the effect can’t fail by disallowing any value from appearing in the
Left of the
Either<E, A>. Ensuring an effect can’t fail means that you have to handle any possible errors by expressing them as a value of type
A in the success channel.
This ability for this one type
RTE<R, E, A> to represent these different variations of effects was dubbed “effect rotation” by John De Goes, the creator of ZIO, in one of his earlier articles about the ideas behind
ZIO. This is considered “rotation” because with monad transformers, you might create these effect combinations by (vertically) “stacking” different effect types, but with
RTE, you achieve these effect capability variations by applying different types at a single, “flat” level (i.e. “horizontally”). (
RTE itself is a stack of effect effect types, so the analogy isn’t perfect, but the way the
RTE type is expressed is is similar to
ZIO in spirit).
Composing effects
For all of the above effect types (
IO,
Task,
RTE, etc.), it’s possible to create
Functor,
Applicative,
Monad, and a variety of other typeclass instances. These typeclass instances allow us to compose or combine our effectful computations into more complex computations and to eventually build whole programs based on
RTE. If you’ve never done it before, it’s useful to go through the exercise of implementing the following functions for all of the above types, e.g.:
// Functor
const ioMap = <A, B>(f: (a: A) => B) => (io: IO<A>): IO<B> => { ... }
// Applicative
const ioOf = <A>(a: A): IO<A> => { ... }
const ioApply = <A, B>(ff: IO<(a: A) => B>) => (io: IO<A>): IO<B> => { ... }
// Monad
const ioChain = <A, B>(f: (a: A) => IO<B>) => (io: IO<A>): IO<B> => { ... }
Try implementing these for
IO<A>, then try again with all the other effect types. This is an interesting exercise to see how function-based types work with operations like
map and
chain, compared to how the simpler data structures like
Option,
Either, and
RemoteData work. The main guidance is to “follow the types” - think about what types you are given and what type of value you are trying to produce in the end.
Conclusion
ReaderTaskEither<R, E, A> combines the capabilities of
Reader<R, A>,
Task<A> and
Either<E, A> to create a type that can handle most effectful computations needed for application development. In another document, we’ll explore more real-world usage examples and patterns of
RTE.